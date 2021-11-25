LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas and the North Las Vegas Police Department will a community blood drive in honor of an officer's daughter who is battling leukemia.
Arabelle Tetlow, whose father is an NLVPD officer, was recently diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which affects the body's bone marrow and blood. As a way to give back, her family is partnering with the city to spread the word about the ongoing, critical need for blood.
The blood drive will on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North.
A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted on site, but appointments are strongly encouraged, and can be scheduled at donors.vitalant.org using the blood drive code: CITYNLV, or by contacting Vitalant at 1-877-258-4825.
