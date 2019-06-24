LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- City of Las Vegas said it plans to attract more businesses to the valley through its brand new “innovation center.”
Director of Information Technologies for the City of Las Vegas, Michael Sherwood, said the center doesn’t have a name yet but there are plenty of companies lining up to get inside.
The center, located near 4th Street and Lewis Avenue in downtown Las Vegas, is already home to several startup and well-established companies. The Las Vegas City Council approved the idea back in April.
“We've got a whole bunch of desks, there's no cubicles. Everything is just open,” said CEO of Terbine, David Knight as he walked the space. "You'll notice everything has USB. It's very millennial oriented."
The innovation center resembles what companies describe as an incubator. An open floor plan with a lot of space for companies to interact and exchange ideas. The city however, has zero financial stake in any of the companies, which all pay rent.
Knight moved his company from Silicon Valley to Las Vegas after the cost of living and operating in the Bay Area became too much.
“We kind of looked around San Francisco and said, this place is nuts," he said. "[We needed] to have incredible connectivity…we had to have an incredible airport servicing most of the world and we had to have great universities."
Knight said it was the innovation center, Vegas’ already thriving companies and the City of Las Vegas that drew him in.
“Las Vegas has that feel that you can start from scratch and do something completely new that becomes a game changer," Knight said.
The City of Las Vegas said companies will have an on-sight city employees that will provide them with insight and exposure. Once companies have grown, the city helps them set up shop in the valley. The idea is to inspire growth and more jobs. While every company currently residing within the innovation center is tech focused, the city says the companies do not have to be about tech.
Sherwood said there’s a waiting list of companies to get a space. The official opening of the innovation center is expected to happen in September.
