LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is offering two weeks of its winter break damp for students.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade can be signed up for two weeks of fun and entertainment during school winter break. The program is offered Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20 through 23 and Dec. 27 through 30, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The camp will offered at four different locations, including Cimarron Rose Community Center, Mirabelli Community Center and Veterans Memorial Community Center, for $100 per week, and Doolittle Community Center for $50 per week.
Kids will participate in crafts, sports and other fun recreational activities. Registration is now open online until all spots are filled.
