LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas on Wednesday will introduce a bill that could make it a misdemeanor for homeless individuals to set up tents and makeshift shelters on city property.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the city has been trying to get homeless individuals to take advantage of the resources made available to them.
“Just two weeks ago we had an enclave of about one hundred homeless. Only two people came in for help. The rest just want to stay out there,” Goodman said.
Homeless individuals setting up shelter on city property would be charged with a misdemeanor if there is room available at area homeless shelters.
“We’ve got to get people back to functioning and when they won’t come in for help, how do you do it. So the ordinance is to make the effort to find a way to have the homeless get into the courtyard,” said Goodman.
Homeless individuals said sometimes encampments are their only option.
“Yeah, I’ve been to the shelter. Every time I go to the shelter, I have a problem ... they don’t have enough room,“ said Howard Young, who has been homeless for three months.
Young said when the shelters are full, he does his best to find a safe place to sleep.
“I have to do what I have to do to survive,” said Young.
Mayor Goodman said more shelters are needed in Las Vegas but the city lacks funds.
“Where are we going to get the money? I say to the population, ‘Do you want your property taxes increased?' 'No, don’t do that.' 'Do you want sales taxes increased?' 'No don’t do that,'” Goodman said.
Typically an ordinance will go before the Recommending Committee before it goes before the city council.
However, Goodman said she will direct the city council to hear discussion during the second reading on October 14 instead of waiting for public discussion on October 16.
Goodman said the ordinance could be ready for a vote before Thanksgiving.
Why does vegas want to persecute such a large portion of it's scummy population? Vegas is where you go if you're a bum. This is such a useless rule that'll achieve nothing and keep vegas such an awful place. Like they haven't already achieved that.
