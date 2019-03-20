LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A special election will be held in June to fill Las Vegas' vacant Ward 2 city council seat.
The Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to hold the special election June 11, which will coincide with the city's general election, according to a release from the city.
The person elected will complete the term of Steven D. Seroka, who resigned, the release said. The law requires the council to either call a special election or make an appointment within 30 days of the seat being vacated.
Filing for the election will be from 8 a.m. March 25 to close of business March 28 in the city clerk's office, according to the release.
Early voting is scheduled for May 25 through June 7. The new Ward 2 representative will be sworn in at the July 3 council meeting, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.