LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas announced Thursday that it will ceremonially name a street in memory of longtime traffic reporter Tom Hawley.
According to a news release, Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear will be joined by Tom Hawley’s family to dedicate a portion of a street in memory of the veteran journalist on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Affectionately known as "Chopper Tom" around the valley, Hawley died Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 60 years old.
The city says that the dedication will take place at the corner of Foremaster Lane and Bruce Street, near Rancho High School where Hawley attended school.
According to the city, the street designation is ceremonial in nature, and will not constitute an official name change of Foremaster Lane. The release notes that the city has used ceremonial street designations to honor those who have made positive impacts on the Las Vegas community.
The ceremonial street signs, which read Tom Hawley Way, will also be placed above the official street signs at Foremaster and Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the city.
The city notes that Hawley, a UNLV graduate and member of the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame and an Emmy Award-winning journalist, reported in Las Vegas for more than three decades.
