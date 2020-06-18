LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The City of Las Vegas is resuming youth sports leagues at city fields as a part of the Road to Recovery phase 2 plan.
Organizations that have permits are allowed to practice, but required to maintain strict safety measures.
City run fields are are only available for practices and participants must maintain social distancing. Those involved must keep six feet apart, and practice capacity can not exceed 50 people. Equipment sharing will be prohibited.
Practice time will be limited according to city officials. The city will be enforcing a rule on practices in an effort to reduce people waiting for fields to open. Concession stands will remain closed until further notice.
Plans are in place to reopen city recreation centers and other city facilities. More information on the city's reopening can be found online at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/welcomeback.
To reserve practice fields call 702-229-PLAY (7529).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.