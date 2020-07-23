LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is recruiting 56 AmeriCorps mentors for the fall.
The mentors serve as literacy tutors and success mentors to students in elementary schools. It is a paid program with a nine month commitment.
For more information, including eligibility requirements, email Brandi Catlin with the City of Las Vegas.
CONTACT
702-229-2069
We are currently recruiting for @CityOfLasVegas @AmeriCorps mentors! pic.twitter.com/3LlV8MXS24— Strong Future LV (@strongfuturelv) July 21, 2020
