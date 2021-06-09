LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A longtime resident of Las Vegas's Historic Westside had her home preserved by the City of Las Vegas and the Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday morning.
Helen Toland has lived in Las Vegas since 1947, and served as the first African-American female school principal in the Clark County School District. She worked at Kit Carson Elementary School beginning in 1965.
The Historic Preservation Commission recommended Toland's residence for approval and added her home to the historic property registry.
Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear joined members of the Historic Preservation Commission to honor Helen for her years of accomplishments.
“I am honored to be able to recognize Helen Toland and all that she means to our city,” Crear said. “Helen has broken many barriers in our community and her legacy has been passed down to educators who are teaching our children today.”
The Clark County School District honored Toland after she left Kit Carson Elementary, and renamed the school after her.
