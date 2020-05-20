LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – More relief is on the way for small business owners in Las Vegas. The city approved a new program to provide grant money to struggling businesses in the course of the state’s phase one plan.
According to the city of Las Vegas, the grant will provide direct funds to small businesses impacted by the guidance and restrictions from the governor’s orders.
The emergency grant is paid for by a $4M Coronavirus Relief Fund of the CARES Act.
Small business owners can receive up to $4k to fund expenses associated with personal protective equipment, building retrofits to comply with health guidelines, and other expenses needed to prepare a business for reopening or an expanded reopening.
Eligible businesses must have between three and 25 employees and an active business license.
The city said attempts will be made to approve 50 percent of applications located within distressed census tracks and otherwise underserved areas.
For more information or apply, click here.
Also in an effort to help small businesses, the city approved to expand the Safe Sidewalks program. The program was announced last week for businesses in downtown Las Vegas. This measure will now include commercial centers and commercially zoned property within the city.
The Safe Sidewalks program will allow businesses to utilize sidewalks and parking lots to meet social distancing guidelines. Businesses will not need a permit.
The program is a temporary measure and will continue through Phase 1 and Phase 2.
