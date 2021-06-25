LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is looking for mural artists to decorate the Historic Westside School.
Artists 18 years and older are eligible to submit their qualifications to paint an original mural inside the new design center.
The mural theme will incorporate the history of the Historic Westside with a focus on building a bright future.
Three artists or teams of artists will be chosen by an evaluation panel to create and present the piece.
Artist selection will be based on:
- Artistic excellence through the quality of past work
- Qualifications of the artist(s)
- Relevance and connection to overall project theme
Those interested must apply before July 19th at 6 p.m.
