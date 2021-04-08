LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is looking for hourly summer workers.
The City is hosting a hiring fair this Saturday, April 10 at the Dula Community Center.
The open positions include:
- Front Desk/ Cashier
- Assistant
- Sr. Assistant
- Site Leader
- Lifeguard
- Pool Manager
Those who are interested can pre-register for the hiring event here.
The city of Las Vegas says applicants must be willing to start working on May 3.
