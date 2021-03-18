LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas announced Thursday that it is hiring for nearly 300 summer positions.
According to a news release, the city is hiring for full-time positions this summer in Parks and Recreation.
Interview sessions for the positions will be held on March 27 and April 10 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the city of Las Vegas Human Resources Office, 833 Las Vegas Blvd. North.
Open positions include front desk/cashier, site leader, lifeguards, aquatics instructors, pool managers, laborers and more. Those interested must be willing to commit to work starting May 3.
Applicants who submit an application and pre-register will be contacted via e-mail to self-schedule an interview time slot prior to the event. Walk-ins are welcome but pre-registration is encouraged.
Visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/jobs to register and submit an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.