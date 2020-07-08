LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas formally elected Councilman Stavros Anthony to serve as new Mayor Pro Tempore by unanimous vote in Wednesday morning's council meeting.
Anthony had previously served in the position under Mayor Goodman from July 2011 to April 2015, prior to Councilwoman Michele Fiore's appointment according to the city. Anthony is the longest servicing city councilperson, having been elected in 2009 to Ward 4.
On July 3, 2019, Fiore, who oversees Ward 6, was selected to serve in the position,
Fiore stepped down from the position June 16 to pursue political pursuits and aid in the reelection of Donald Trump, she said. The move occurred just days after backlash Fiore received from alleged racially charged remarks made at a Clark County Republican Convention event.
Ahead of the vote, Mayor Goodman thanked Fiore for her contributions during her service.
"I know you have tons on your plate and beyond the city, so thank you," Fiore said.
