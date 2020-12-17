LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas, DTP Companies and Zappos announced a joint effort Thursday to honor the memory of the late Tony Hsieh.

The groups created the Tony Hsieh Memorial Fund, which is partially funded by $350 million Hsieh left to invest in downtown Las Vegas. The groups also created the Tony Hsieh Memorial Page on Zappos.com to gather ideas on how to honor Hsieh.

Hsieh was the former CEO of Zappos and invested millions into the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas. Hsieh died in late November after a house fire in Connecticut.

“Over the past weeks The City of Las Vegas, DTP and Zappos have been overwhelmed by the messages, love, and support received in the wake of Tony’s passing,” Tony's father Richard Hsieh said. “The outpouring of requests from individuals and businesses Tony had an impact on asking how they can contribute to celebrating Tony's life and legacy has been sincerely moving. Through this, those three entities which are naturally closest to Tony’s heart have our full support in creating the Tony Hsieh Memorial Fund focused on this mission.”

Representatives with DTP Companies, City of Las Vegas and Zappos will read through submissions for ideas to honor Hsieh.

“Tony Hsieh has meant so much to so many in the City of Las Vegas,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement. “His vision, generosity and spirit have forever changed our City for the better, and we have shared in the joy of seeing dreams come true because of Tony."

Ideas for how to honor Hsieh can be emailed to TonyTribute@zappos.com. Donations to the Tony Hsieh Memorial Fund can be made online.