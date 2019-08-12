LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- City of Las Vegas wants to make sure students get to school safely. On the first day of school, the city launched its updated website, showing the safest route for kids to walk to school.
It’s easy for parents to use. Once an address is entered, the safest route will pop up. It also shows where there are crosswalks, school zones and traffic lights.
With thousands of students going back to school, the city said this will make roads safer for everyone. About 10% of CCSD students walk or bike to school.
“I have noticed a lot of kids walking around,” parent Keisha Andrew said.
“We provide maps to show everyone the best routes to school,” City of Las Vegas traffic engineer Gena Kendall said. “It’s not always easy to tell. But we always look at the shortest route possible. We don't want to people to go out of their way.”
Kendall and other city traffic officials test out each route themselves, checking out neighborhoods around more than 80 schools. The city only maps out routes for elementary and middle schools, not high schools.
“Sometimes less congestion creates less speeding,” Kendall said.
They look for updated sidewalks, crosswalks and lights. Kendall said most of these routes are on busier roads. She hopes outlining these paths will also encourage kids to walk together.
“I think you should always walk with a friend,” she said. “If you have more kids walking in groups, they’re obviously much safer.”
“I absolutely love it. It’s a great idea,” Andrew said. “Every metropolitan should have it. There are good areas and bad areas.”
The city said maps like these aren’t just helpful for parents.
“For the first month of school we get complains about the heavy congestion,” Kendall said.
People without kids could refer to the maps to find routes to go around school zones and avoid that added foot traffic.
“That would be great for driving,” Andrew said. “Maybe I would avoid those spots when I know kids going to be out.”
The city is already making improvements on the website. The goal is to make it a ‘Waze’ for students. The city plans to customize it for families and add real-time info, like constructions and when you can find crossing guards.
This is part of a partnership with CCSD and NDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.