LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas announced that it is taking action to address traffic issues in downtown Las Vegas.
In a news release, the city said the popularity of downtown Las Vegas is creating traffic issues, specifically, heavy traffic on Main Street and drivers who stop illegally on Main Street between Ogden and Carson avenues to drop off, pick up or wait for passengers.
The city said it has created a task force of representatives from several city departments, including Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the Taxi Authority, and is working to implement solutions, including:
A joint enforcement effort will take place on Friday, Nov. 12, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, with periodic enforcement efforts in the coming months.
The city also said a dedicated parking enforcement officer will be permanently scheduled on site from Thursdays through Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.