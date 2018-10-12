HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson said it would provide veterans and their families a "one-stop source" for assistance at the Veteran's Resource Fair.
The fair is scheduled to be held on Nov. 7 at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, located at 300 Racetrack Road from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.. the city said.
According to the city, veterans of all ages are encouraged to visit. Advocates for veterans will provide attendees with information on housing, drug and alcohol assistance and Veteran Affair's benefits information. Industry services and local government departments that affect veterans will also attend the fair.
A shuttle service will be provided from the Downtown Senior Center at 27 East Texas Avenue to the resource fair, the city said.
To learn more about the event, visit cityofhenderson.com or call 702-267-5717.
