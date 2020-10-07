LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Touro University with the City of Henderson and Southern Nevada Health District will host a flu shot clinic this week.
The clinic will be open Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8 at Heritage Park Senior Facility from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic recommends pre-registering by calling 702-267-2950 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Valid ID is required for the shot clinic.
The shot clinic requires face coverings and will provide a face covering to anyone registered for the clinic. Staff will also practice social distancing and sanitization between patients. Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or anyone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 should not attend, the clinic said.
Touro's Mobile Healthcare Clinic provides free medical care to low-income and homeless populations.
WHAT: Touro mobile flu shot clinic
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WHERE: Heritage Park Senior Facility
300 S. Racetrack Rd.
Henderson, NV 89015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.