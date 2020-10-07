1 in 3 parents won't get flu shots for their child during Covid-19, study finds

One-third of American parents have no plans to get their children vaccinated for the flu this year, according to the National Poll on Children's Health released Monday, despite the very real possibility their child could also catch the deadly Covid-19.

 CNK02/Shutterstock

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Touro University with the City of Henderson and Southern Nevada Health District will host a flu shot clinic this week.

The clinic will be open Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8 at Heritage Park Senior Facility from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic recommends pre-registering by calling 702-267-2950 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Valid ID is required for the shot clinic.

The shot clinic requires face coverings and will provide a face covering to anyone registered for the clinic. Staff will also practice social distancing and sanitization between patients. Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or anyone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 should not attend, the clinic said.

Touro's Mobile Healthcare Clinic provides free medical care to low-income and homeless populations.

WHAT: Touro mobile flu shot clinic

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Park Senior Facility

300 S. Racetrack Rd.

Henderson, NV 89015

