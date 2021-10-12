LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson announced it is continuing to hire for its Safekey program and is offering sign-on and longevity bonuses up to $700.
Multiple positions are available within the city’s before and after-school care program offered Monday through Friday at all Clark County School District elementary schools in Henderson. Shifts are 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sign-on and longevity bonuses offered by the Henderson Parks and Recreation Department total between $250 to $700 based on the number of hours worked and length of employment, the city said in a news release.
Available positions include Youth Enrichment Site leader and Senior Recreation Assistant.
Applicants must be at least 16 years of age depending on the position. Required experience varies; however, education or child development background is a plus.
To learn more about the open positions, or to apply, visit cityofhendersonjobs.com.
