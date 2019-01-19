HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson announced it would be helping its furloughed federal workers who have been financially impacted during the government shutdown.
“Many federal workers living in Henderson may be facing financial hardship after weeks without a paycheck,” Henderson Mayor Debra March said. “Affected residents should not have to worry about paying their water bill or keeping their children in before and after-school programs when they may be struggling to make ends meet because of the furlough.”
According to a statement from the city, the Department of Utility Services was offering a three-month deferment in payment for water and sewer bills. The Parks and Recreation Department was also offering deferred payments for "certain recreational services," like the SafeKey program and registration for youth sports.
Furloughed federal employees living in Henderson can submit a deferred payment request for their water and sewer bill online through Contact Henderson or by calling the Department of Utility Services at 702-267-5900.
Customers will be asked to provide proof of employment, like a furlough letter or a pay stub, the city said. Furloughed employees can defer payment for recreation services at any Henderson recreation center by showing their federal ID or by calling 702-267-4000.
