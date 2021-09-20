LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson is launching a new emergency alert system for residents called "Stay Alert, Henderson."
The free system will send real-time notifications about severe weather, hazmat incidents, COVID-19 updates and other local emergencies based on a person's location.
Henderson residents can access the emergency alert system through their cellphone, landline, laptop or tablet. Residents will also be able to select their language preference.
Stay Alert, Henderson will be overseen by the City of Henderson Emergency Management Division and Police Department Communications Dispatch.
For more information and to sign up, click here.
