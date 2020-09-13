LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson issued a compliance letter and verbal warning to the venue hosting President Donald Trump's rally on Sunday, according to a city spokeswoman.
In a statement, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the warnings alerted Xtreme Manufacturing that the event would be "in direct violation of the governor's COVID-19 emergency directives."
The directive limits gatherings to 50 people.
"Large live events must be approved by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Division of Industrial Relations and at this time, the City has not been notified that this event has been approved. If the governor’s directives are not followed, the City may assess a fine of up to $500 per violation as well as suspend or revoke the business license," said Richards.
Trump on Sunday morning held a Latinos for Trump roundtable at Treasure Island. He's expected to speak at a "Great American Comeback" rally at Xtreme Manufacturing at 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Anything to try and derail President Trump and his reelection. It won't work. President Trump WILL be reelected. 4 more years!
