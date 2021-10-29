LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for something spooky to do with the kids? The city of Henderson is again hosting its drive-thru "Haunted in the Desert" event.
According to the city, "an old western ghost town comes alive for a spook-tacular drive-thru experience that is fun for all ages. No tricks—just treats!"
Organizers note that the drive-thru event is "fun for all ages" and a free souvenir bag of candy will be given to children under 12.
The free event will be held Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. until 0 p.m. at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive. Organizers note that you must enter Haunted in the Desert from Galleria Drive south of Russell Road.
The city states that all guests must stay in their vehicles throughout the experience.
For more information, visit: cityofhenderson.com/residents/special-interest/haunted-in-the-desert-2021
