HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson is ready to welcome dogs of all sizes to its Bark in the Park event.
Held on March 7, the event will be hld from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway.
Admission to the event is free, according to a news release. The city anticipates that at least 3,000 people will event the event with their furry friends.
The Bark in the Park event will feature a variety of activities through out the day:
- Dog agility course
- Interactive games for you and your pet
- Clay Pawprint station (while supplies last)
- Dog hydration and splash-and-play area
- Photo opportunities
Other scheduled activities include:
- DJ Tony, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Doggie Cakewalk: winner will receive a cake from Petisserie
10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m.
- Adopt a Pet Showcase, 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m.
Grass area:
- Henderson Police Department K9 Unit demonstration, noon
- Ostrich Egg Drop Race, 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:45 p.m.
- Free caricature drawings, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
All dogs must be leashed and under the control of a handler at least 10 years old.
Shuttle service to overflow parking at RC Willey, 20 N. Stephanie St., will be provided.
Visit www.facebook.com/events/641003706667375/ for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.