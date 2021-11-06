LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Sunday, the city of Henderson honored local men and women who served in the armed forces.
A week before the actual holiday, the city held its annual Veterans Day celebration at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater.
Veterans, their families and city leaders participated in a ceremony honoring the 20 new people added to the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall. Those names were read by members of the Liberty High School U.S. Air Force JROTC.
The event also featured a speech from Colonel Jerry A. Brown of the U.S. Army Reserve. And a performance by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.
