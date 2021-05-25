LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the unofficial start of pool season around the corner, pool servicing companies are getting inundated with calls to drain old tired water and refill the pool with new water.
“Pool water gets contaminated, by not only minerals from our tap water, but gets contaminated by the chemicals we use,” said Byron Autry with City Wide Pool Service.
He offers the drain and refill method that takes a few days, but also has an alternative: a giant reverse osmosis system that will refresh pool water in a matter of hours.
The reserve osmosis system is not only faster, it’s easier than going the route of draining thousands of gallons of water into your home sewer line.
You are not supposed to drain your pool directly into storm drains, according to a city of Henderson flyer.
The reverse osmosis method will actually take old pool water and convert it into drinking water that is cleaner than what comes out of your tap, according to Autry. The process does lose about 15% of the existing pool water.
Autry said the cost of the osmosis method is about the same as draining and refilling a pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.