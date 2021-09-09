LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Henderson is accepting applications to honor military veterans by adding their names to the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall on Water Street.
Veterans can be honored using six different categories are. The categories include:
- Deceased veterans
- Vietnam veterans
- Persian gulf war veterans
- Global war on terror veterans
- Veterans killed in action
- Veterans who earned the purple heart medal
To qualify, veterans must have lived in the city during their years of service.
The deadline to submit applications is September 25, so names can be added to panels ahead of Veterans Day.
For more information visit cityofhenderson.com.
