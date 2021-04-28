LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas is working to inspect rental units after the deadly Alpine Motel fire that took place just before Christmas in 2019. Six people died and several were injured.
Authorities said they discovered missing smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and an exit door was bolted shut from the outside. Because of those things the city is now inspecting older rental units and extended stay dwellings.
The city council recently passed the measure. Officials say repeat offenders can face hefty fines and jail time.
"These buildings from 1981 and back, prior, we're out doing them right now. And they're being cited, and they're being given 24 to 48 hours to repair, whatever that is," said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. "We demand the compliance for the safety of our people," said Mayor Goodman.
Although penalties could be harsh, the mayor says the city wants things repaired proactively, rather than being punitive.
Residents can call a hotline to report safety issues to code enforcement.
"When you're in, and you see something, let us know and we will attend to it immediately," said the mayor.
The hotline number is 702-229-6615.
