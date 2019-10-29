LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas lowered the speed limit on a stretch of road in Summerlin this week.
The road is Hualapai Way between Anasazi and Town Center drives.
The city’s traffic commission approved the change requiring drivers to maintain a speed limit of 35 mph instead of 45 in the beginning of October.
The decision comes after a resident contacted the city traffic engineering division to better understand the different speed limits on Hualapai Way.
When driving eastbound on Far Hills Avenue between Sagebury and Anasazi, the speed limit is 35. When drivers cross southeast to Anasazi, Far Hills becomes Hualapai and the speed limit goes up to 45 before drivers approach a round-about with a posted speed limit of 15, a city agenda outlined.
The traffic engineering department considered factors including a three-year crash history and traffic analysis of the area to determine that 35 mph is the most suitable for the stretch of road.
The city did not have crash statistics for the area immediately available.
