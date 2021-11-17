LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved funding for a preliminary design for a pedestrian bridge on the Strip.
According to a tweet from the city, council members approved a contract to fund the preliminary design of a pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.
#lvcouncil approved a contract to fund the preliminary design of a pedestrian bridge at the intersection of Sahara Avenue & Las Vegas Boulevard. The project is in coordination with @ClarkCountyNV & @RTCSNV. A final design is scheduled to be completed in the next year. pic.twitter.com/pvOypOd9if— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 17, 2021
A final design is scheduled to be completed in the next year, the city notes.
