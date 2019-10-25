A Cirque du Soleil performer was injured in the opening of the new "R.U.N" show Thursday night at the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a representative from Cirque, the incident occurred during the show's "Level Up" scene, which involves motorcycle jumps. The injured performer was riding one of the motorcycles used in the scene.
The show was stopped to allow Cirque's emergency team to bring the artist backstage. He was immediately taken in good care by the show's medical team, Cirque said.
Further information on the performer's condition was not available. The artist will continue to be monitored by the show's medical and coaching teams to determine when he can return.
R.U.N, which is written by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), is described as the first live-action thriller. The 75-minute show contains cinematic stunts and combat, performances that push the boundaries of human endurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.