LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The curtain raised once again at the Bellagio aquatic theater, as "O" by Cirque du Soleil returned to the stage.
On Thursday, July 1, members of the cast and crew made a grand entrance at the Bellagio hotel and casino. The cast and crew participated in a parade throughout the casino and arrived at the theater ahead of their first show in more than a year.
Cast members were dressed in full costume and the parade was led by a carousel horse.
Bellagio employees, casino guests and Cirque du Soleil fans cheered and welcomed the "O" cast back to the stage.
Cirque du Soleil and MGM Resorts International executives shared the significance of having "O" return to the stage following the pandemic.
"A lot of emotion... because those people for 15 months has been waiting for that call... to say 'we're back", CEO of Cirque du Soleil Daniel Lamarre said.
The performers of "O" have entertained nearly 17 million guests and appeared in more than 10,000 shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.