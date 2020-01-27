LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cirque du Soleil executives opted to sideline seven Michael Jackson One performers over concern about the coronavirus.
The seven performers had recently returned from a trip to China and did not take part in shows from Thursday to Saturday.
None of the performers traveled to the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan, but were removed from the show out of an abundance of caution.
In a statement, Cirque said:
In the interest of safety, Cirque du Soleil executives made a decision to have seven Chinese artists from the Michael Jackson ONE show sit out of the show for three days (Thursday January 23 through Saturday January 25) to ensure they were not showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
The Chinese artists had just returned to Las Vegas after traveling home to China. None of the seven artists were near the Chinese city of Wuhan during their time in China.
The precautionary decision was made in consultation with the Michael Jackson ONE medical team and the seven affected artists and was supported by the entire cast and crew of the show.
All seven artists rejoined the cast of Michael Jackson ONE on Sunday.
The coronavirus has sickened thousands of people and killed at least 80 in China.
“One of the scariest things about this is that we just don’t know that much and so we don’t know how alarmed we should be,” said Dr. Vit Kraushaar, a medical investigator with the Southern Nevada Health District.
Since the latest strain of coronavirus is new, Kraushaar said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is operating on what it knows about other versions of the virus like MERS and SARS.
Symptoms include runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever and generally not feeling well. The CDC said it believes the incubation period is anywhere from two to 14 days.
“The CDC suspects this is also the case for this coronavirus but it’s still an area where they are studying this,” said Kraushaar.
