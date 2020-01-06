LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Cirque du Soleil artist fell during a performance of "O" Sunday night at the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to Cirque spokeswoman Ann Paladie, the artist was part of the Russian Swing act.
"As a precautionary measure and in accordance with our emergency response protocols, we stopped the show to allow the emergency intervention team to safely bring the artist backstage where he was immediately taken in good care by the show’s medical team," Paladie added.
The performer will continue to be monitored by the "O" medical and coaching teams to determine when he can return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.