LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An artist in Cirque du Soleil's "LOVE" show was injured during a performance on Sunday night.
According to Ann Paladie, a spokeswoman for Cirque, an aerial artist was injured during Sunday night's 9:30 p.m. performance of The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage. The performer fell during the finale, Paladie said.
"As a precautionary measure and in accordance with our emergency response protocols, the show stopped to allow the emergency team to safely bring the artist backstage where he was immediately taken in good care by the show’s medical team," Paladie said in an email.
The artist will continue to be monitored by the show's medical and coaching teams to determine when he can return to his activities.
