LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The hotel and casino is looking to fill more than 100 line level and management positions ahead of the Spring season.
Open positions include:
- Hotel
- Security
- Facilities
- Table Games
- Food and Beverage
- The Midway
- The Adventuredome
- Splash Zone Pool
The job fair will be held inside Circus Circus' Convention Center.
Drug and background checks will be available on-site during the job fair. Applicants will be required to submit a COVID-19 test prior to their start date if hired. Circus Circus says it will cover lifeguard certification costs.
You can apply for the open positions online here.
