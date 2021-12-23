Circus Circus buffet reopening on Christmas Eve

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Circus Circus buffet is back open starting Christmas Eve.
The Circus Circus buffet is a traditional Las Vegas buffet with all the favorites for brunch and dinner.
Starting Friday, Dec. 24, the buffet will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Prices are as follows:
Weekday:
- Adult $22.99 Brunch | $24.99 Dinner
- Child $17.99 Brunch | $19.99 Dinner
Weekend:
- Adult $25.99 Brunch | $27.99 Dinner
- Child $18.99 Brunch | $20.99 Dinner
Holiday:
- Available 12/24-12/27 and 12/31-1/2
- Adult $28.99 Brunch | $30.99 Dinner
- Child $18.99 Brunch | $20.99 Dinner
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.