Circus Circus buffet reopening on Christmas Eve
Circus Circus

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Circus Circus buffet is back open starting Christmas Eve.

The Circus Circus buffet is a traditional Las Vegas buffet with all the favorites for brunch and dinner.

Starting Friday, Dec. 24, the buffet will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prices are as follows:

Weekday:

  • Adult $22.99 Brunch | $24.99 Dinner
  • Child $17.99 Brunch | $19.99 Dinner

Weekend:

  • Adult $25.99 Brunch | $27.99 Dinner
  • Child $18.99 Brunch | $20.99 Dinner

Holiday:

  • Available 12/24-12/27 and 12/31-1/2
  • Adult $28.99 Brunch | $30.99 Dinner
  • Child $18.99 Brunch | $20.99 Dinner

For more information, click here.

