HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Circa Sports is adding a new sportsbook at The Pass Casino in Henderson.
Derek Stevens' sports betting venture got approval from the state gaming control board to open Circa Resort's satellite sportsbook at the Henderson casino. Circa Sports has additional locations at the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and the D Las Vegas, both owned by Stevens, and at the off-Strip Tuscany Suites.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for April 29 in Henderson.
