LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Sports announced Wednesday it partnered with Tuscany Suites and Casino for a rebranded sportsbook to open in March 2021.
Circa Sports is the sports-betting creation of Derek Stevens, owner of The D, Golden Gate Hotel and Casino and the soon-opening Circa in downtown Las Vegas. The expanded sportsbook will be the first off Stevens' properties.
“This will open a lot of doors in the market to provide wider sports betting opportunities for customers," said Stevens in a written statement.
Circa Sports expanded to Colorado earlier this summer.
In a written statement, Matt Metcalf, Circa Sports’ Sportsbook Director, said, “We view this partnership as a key moment for Circa Sports as we work toward it becoming one of the premier sports betting brands in the Las Vegas Valley.”
The partnership with the hotel-casino on East Flamingo Road is expected to begin March 1, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.