LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort & Casino will host weekly COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics throughout November.
The resort will provide free Pfizer and Moderna shots every Wednesday starting Nov. 3.
First, second, and third doses will be available. Free flu shots will also be given.
Those interested can visit the resort ballroom on the third floor on Nov. 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
