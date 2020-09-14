LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Circa Resort & Casino is holding auditions for more than 100 jobs at its pool.
The auditions are taking place on Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. by reservation only. Open positions include cocktail servers, bartenders, food runners, lifeguards, pool hosts and box office cashiers.
Auditions will take place inside Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. For a schedule of auditions for specific positions and to schedule an audition, applicants can visit www.circalasvegas.com/stadium-swim-tryouts/.
