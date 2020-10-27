LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort & Casino placed the finishing touches on the new resort and is ready to greet guests at midnight Wednesday.
It's a historic opening for downtown Las Vegas. Not only is Circa the valley's first adults-only resort, it's also the area's first casino built from the ground up in nearly 40 years.
"We spent some time trying to come up with attractions that matched up with downtown Las Vegas and something that matched up with a little bit of the history," said Derek Stevens, CEO and co-owner of Circa. " [We wanted to] put something together when people come to Las Vegas they have a wow moment where they can see something that they're not going to see in hometown USA."
True to Stevens' vision, Circa's attractions are larger than life. The resort features the world's largest sports book and giant pool area. The resort also features a massive icon and neon sign, Vegas Vickie.
"She was built in 1980 right here on Fremont Street," said Jeff Young with Yesco Electric Signs. "For the last 18 months we've been very carefully restoring her to her current form. All new paint, all new neon glass."
The "Garage Mahal" is the eight-story parking structure across the street. It's Las Vegas' first fully integrated rideshare hub designed with share services in mind.
Circa opens to the public at midnight but its 777 rooms will not open until late December 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.