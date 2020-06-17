(Circa Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown casino owner Derek Stevens announced Wednesday that he plans to open part of Circa Las Vegas in October.

In a video announcement, Stevens announced that the first five floors will open Oct. 28. This opening will include Circa's restaurants, bars, two levels of casino, three-story sports book, multi-tiered pool outdoor amphitheater and "Garage Mahal," Stevens said.

Stevens says the entire property will be open "no later than" Dec. 28.

