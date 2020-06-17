LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown casino owner Derek Stevens announced Wednesday that he plans to open part of Circa Las Vegas in October.
In a video announcement, Stevens announced that the first five floors will open Oct. 28. This opening will include Circa's restaurants, bars, two levels of casino, three-story sports book, multi-tiered pool outdoor amphitheater and "Garage Mahal," Stevens said.
Stevens says the entire property will be open "no later than" Dec. 28.
Good News and Better News!@CircaLasVegas— Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) June 17, 2020
Opening Dates...https://t.co/N9EchKU87H#LasVegas pic.twitter.com/arPEkJGZ2v
