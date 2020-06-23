LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When Circa Las Vegas opens later this year in downtown, the resort will be an adult-only property, according to posts shared on social media by Circa.
On Monday, Circa Las Vegas announced that it would begin accepting reservations on June 24 at 9 a.m.
In the posts, Circa also noted that it would be a "21+ experience."
"Once, Las Vegas held a certain mystique as this fabulous place where only grown-ups could play. Call us old-fashioned, but we think adults need some of that mystique back in their lives. Book your room starting June 24th at 9am for Circa Las Vegas, a 21+ experience," Circa Las Vegas said.
Owner Derek Stevens announced earlier this month that parts of Circa will open at the end of October, with the entire property opening "no later than" Dec. 28.
In a video announcement, Stevens said that the first five floors will open Oct. 28. This opening will include Circa's restaurants, bars, two levels of casino, three-story sports book, multi-tiered pool outdoor amphitheater and "Garage Mahal," Stevens said.
(3) comments
Excellent Decision. I will go and support that. Kids dont belong in ANY Las Vegas Casino.
I think they have found an under-served niche in the market. Hopefully it works and brings more jobs to the city.
Wow, smart and refreshing. No runny nose brats being shuffled through the casino, shrieking and screaming at every turn of the corner. And the gift shops won't have to stock up on baby products or teenage nonsense. More properties should be doing this. But sadly tourists insist in bring their beloved offspring every where they go, whether appropriate or not
