LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Whether it's the music, the food, the dancing or the margaritas, there's a little something for everyone to enjoy on Cinco de Mayo.
Plenty of businesses in the valley announced fiestas of their own for the holiday; a day that commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
Centennial Hills Park
From 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., guests were invited to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez. City Council members Michele Fiore and Stavros S. Anthony, and Clark County Commissioner Marylin Kirkpatrick said they would be attending the festivities. The event is free, and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Centennial Hills Park is located at 7101 North Buffalo Drive.
Cowabunga Bay
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cowabunga Bay said guests will be able to enjoy live performances by mariachis and traditional dancers, as well as face painting and balloon animals for the children. There would also be a taco truck and margarita bar to order from. Admission to Cowabunga Bay is $19.99.
The water park is located at 900 Galleria Drive in Henderson.
Hussong's Cantina
Complete with tacos, margaritas, a DJ and rock and roll mariachis, guests can enjoy a street party at Hussong's Cantina. Starting at 3 p.m., kids can get their faces painted, adults can enjoy specialty drinks and have a chance to win prizes. Guests can also enter a special raffle to win free margaritas for life.
Hussong's is located at 3930 South Las Vegas Boulevard and at 740 South Rampart Boulevard, Suite #7.
LINQ Promenade
All weekend long, the LINQ Promenade said it would have live entertainment and activities for families to enjoy during Cinco de Mayo. Mariachis will roam around the Promenade, accompanied by Jalisco dancers. For the adults, there would be a mobile beer and margarita cart. Restaurants along the Promenade will offer various food and drink specials of their own for the holiday.
The LINQ Promenade is located at 3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard.
Mabel's BBQ
Starting at 11:30 a.m., guests can begin their Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a brunch at Mabel's BBQ. Throughout the day, Mabel's said it would be offering various drink specials, including $5 Modelo drafts, $5 shots of 1800 tequila, $5 1800 margaritas and $13 signature tacos. There would also be live music and mariachi performances.
Mabel's BBQ is located at 4321 West Flamingo Road.
Pancho's Mexican Restaurant at Downtown Summerlin
Pancho's Restaurant said it would be hosting an all-day party that will feature food, specials on more than 40 types of tequila, live music with special mariachi performances and hand-made margaritas.
The address for Pancho's is 11020 Lavender Hill Drive.
Plaza Hotel & Casino
An outdoor party that will feature Luche Libre Wrestling, a mariachi band, folk dancers and a DJ - the Plaza said it plans to host downtown Las Vegas's biggest Cinco de Mayo party. Guests will be able to enjoy street tacos, margaritas, micheladas, Modelo and shots of tequila. The event is free to the public. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and finish at 11 p.m.
The Plaza is located at 1 South Main Street.
