LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cici's Pizza announced its North Nellis location in the Las Vegas Valley was hosting an art mural contest that honors first responders within the community.
According to the restaurant chain, the art mural contest coincides with the five-year anniversary of two officers being killed at the Nellis location in June 2014.
Art students within the Clark County School District were encouraged to participate and submit their work, the company said. The winning student's artwork will be featured in a new mural inside the restaurant.
The winner will also receive "free pizza for life," according to the company.
Any art students interested were told to submit their artwork by May 13 to be considered for the contest. A winner will be announced on June 7.
Requirements for the art mural contest are:
- Topic: Honoring first responders in the community
- Size Requirements: 8 ½ x 11
- Submit to: Cicis Pizza, 309 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
- Include: Name & Phone Number
