A winter wonderland, Christmas-themed pop-up bar is coming to Las Vegas for six weeks this holiday season.
From Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve, Las Vegas' Sand Dollar Lounge will majestically transform into a unique holiday-themed bar called "Miracle on Spring Mountain."
As part of the festivities, the bar's entire drink menu will be switched over to an intensive holiday-themed "Miracle" menu. Some of the drinks that will be served include:
- Koala-La La La, La La La La (Gin, Pine Tea Cordial, Grapefruit Oleo, Eucalyptus Bitters)
- Snowball Old-Fashioned (Caramelized Pecan Bourbon, Spiced Molasses Syrup, Wormwood Bitters)
- Christmas Carol Barrel (Blanco Tequila, Coffee Liqueur, Cocoa Nib-Infused Orange & Cognac Liqueur, Iced Hot Chocolate, Mexican Spices)
- SanTaRex (Rye Whiskey, Oloroso Sherry, Spiced Apple Cider Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Hard Cider, Baked Apple Bitters)
"Miracle on Spring Mountain" will also host themed nights throughout the season.
Decor will be handled by Bright Light Holiday Company, which is known for light displays at some of Las Vegas’ most exclusive homes, organizers said in a release. Designer Garrett Pattiani will be handed a $10,000 budget to oversee the holiday transformation of Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road.
Visit miraclepopup.com for more information.
