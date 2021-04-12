LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pool owners in the Las Vegas Valley may suffer from sticker shock even before the pool season begins.
Chlorine tablets used to help maintain water quality are in short supply. The Louisiana factory that manufactures about 80% of the chlorine tablets for the U.S. burned down last year.
“Since then existing inventory has dwindled,” according to Sajib Saha at Pacific Pool Supplies.
The solution? “The industry is trying to import chlorine tablets from Europe and China,” he said.
That is going to be another challenge because chlorine is used in many cleaning supplies that are high in demand, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Saha.
James Peregoy, owner of maintenance service Penguin Pools, said he’s had to increase his monthly customer fee to cover the higher costs of the tabs.
“A bucket that cost $70 to $77 last year is at $150 to $170, and that’s just in the past 60 days. That price is speculated to go as high as $200 or $300 a bucket in the coming weeks,” he said.
Bottom line: Expect prices and the demand to skyrocket.
