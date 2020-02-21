HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Satisfying your Chipotle cravings just got a little easier.
Chipotle on Friday opened a new location in Henderson that features a "Chipotlane," according to a news release.
The new Chipotle, which is located at 246 E. Lake Mead Parkway, has a drive-thru "Chipotlane" to allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
The new Henderson "Chipotlane" is the first of its kind to debut in Nevada, a representative for Chipotle said.
The drive-thru lane is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
(1) comment
It’s perfect for the morbidly obese sweat hogs in hendertucky!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.